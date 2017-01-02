Print Story
Suspected briefcase triggers panicJanuary 02, 2017Print : Peshawar
SWABI: A briefcase placed near the tomb of Karnal Captain Sher Khan Shaheed panicked the people who mistook it for a bomb and informed the police.
It was learnt that people alerted the police after spotting the briefcase near the tomb. The bomb disposal unit was called and the roads leading to Sheikh Jana Asota and Karnal Sher villages were closed for traffic.
The Swabi-Mardan road was also closed for traffic. A large number of people gathered at the spot as they watched the experts of the bomb disposal unit to defuse the suspected bomb. However, it was found that the briefcase contained old clothes.