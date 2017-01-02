PESHAWAR: Two alleged terrorists were arrested and explosives were recovered from them during an operation in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station on Sunday.

The deputy superintendent of police Faqirabad Tahir Khan Dawar told reporters that a search and strike operation was carried out in Qazi Killay and other areas along with army in the early hours of Sunday.

“During the operation two terrorists Hassan Ali of Bajaur and Ajmal, an Afghan national, were arrested.

Two hand-grenades, three kilograms of explosives, petrol, detonators and two pistols were recovered from them,” said the official.

