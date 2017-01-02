PESHAWAR: The power supply was restored to all feeders of 132 KV Shabqadar gridstation on Sunday.

A press release said the power supply to all outgoing feeders was suspended due to a fire at the 132 KV Shabqadar gridstation. The rehabilitation work was launched and carried out on an emergency basis. The supply from 13 feeders were restored to 11 KV Ambadher, Matta, Pir Qilla, Rashakai, Industrial and Behlolkhel were restored as well.

