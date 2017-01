LANDIKOTAL: The authorities at Torkham border foiled a bid to smuggle fertiliser to Afghanistan and arrested a man, an official said on Sunday.

An official said that an Afghanistan-bound truck (AE-0710) was stopped at Torkham border. He said some 400 bags of urea fertiliser were recovered from the vehicle during checking. He said the truck was transporting fresh vegetables to Afghanistan.

