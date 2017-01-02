NEW DELHI: The chief minister of India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh tried on Sunday to seize control of its ruling party from his father in another twist to a family feud that has made headlines for weeks.

The bid by 43-year-old Akhilesh Yadav to take over the Samajwadi Party comes at the end of a turbulent 48 hours.

On Friday he was expelled from the party but taken back into the fold the following day by his father and mentor Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam, a 77-year-old wrestler-turned-politician, previously served three terms as the state’s chief minister.

Akhilesh, along with one of his uncles Ram Gopal Yadav, has been locked in a dispute with Mulayam and another uncle Shivpal Yadav. The two factions are vying for control of the party before crucial state polls expected around February.

At a special party meeting in the state capital Lucknow, Ram Gopal announced Akhilesh’s appointment as the party’s new national president.

But Mulayam in a statement to the media declared the meeting “unconstitutional” and warned everyone against attending it. Observers in New Delhi expect more competing announcements from different party factions over the next few days as the family feud plays out in full public view.

Uttar Pradesh, with a population of more than 200 million, is seen as a critical political player. It sends the biggest single bloc of lawmakers to the 545-seat national parliament.

0



0







Head of Indian state bids to wrest party from father was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176118-Head-of-Indian-state-bids-to-wrest-party-from-father/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Head of Indian state bids to wrest party from father" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176118-Head-of-Indian-state-bids-to-wrest-party-from-father.