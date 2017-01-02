NEW YORK: Hundreds of thousands of merrymakers witnessed the descent of the kaleidoscopic New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square at midnight on Sunday, celebrating a century-old New York tradition under an unprecedented umbrella of security.

As many as 2 million people, surrounded by a ring of 40-ton sand trucks and some 7,000 police, gathered in the “Crossroads of the World” to watch the glittering sphere complete its minute-long drop, marking the beginning of 2017.With the throng counting down the seconds, the crystal-paned ball slid with smooth precision down its pole, mounted on a tower at the head of the plaza.

At the stroke of midnight, it touched home, illuminating a giant “2017” sign and sending a shower of fireworks into the sky. The sights and sounds were experienced by a veritable sea of humanity, sectioned off in block after block of temporary corrals set up to better control the crowd. Millions of others around the world watched the spectacle on television and the internet. Despite the heavy police presence, or perhaps because of it, thousands of people, many from overseas, arrived early to be dazzled by the flashing signage and entertained by live musical performances by Mariah Carey, Thomas Rhett and Gloria Estefan.

“It’s a very special place, to be in the center of everything tonight,” said Marta Loygorra, 20, who came to Times Square from Madrid, Spain, with her father, Jose Loygorra, 54.”I’ve always wanted to be here for this and it’s great to be here with my Dad,” she said, cuddling up to him for warmth.

Jess Smith, 22, of Perth, Australia said that when she booked her New York hotel, she didn’t realize it was just a few blocks north of Times Square.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy good luck,” she said with a grin.

In the days before the celebration, city and federal officials said they were not aware of any credible threats, and in the event, the party went off without a hitch.

