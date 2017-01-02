RIO DE JANEIRO: A gunman stormed a house party and killed 11 people, including his former wife and 8-year-old son, before shooting himself in the head during a New Year’s party in the southeastern Brazilian city of Campinas late on Saturday. Police in the state of São Paulo said the shooter, identified as 46-year-old Sidnei Ramis de Araújo, is believed to have been angry over a split with his wife, Isamara Filier, 41, and their son João Victor.

Three other people remain hospitalized, police said, while four people survived the attack unharmed, including one party attendee who managed to flee to a bathroom and phone the police when the shooting began.

Survivors, according to a police spokesman, said that just before midnight, the shooter jumped over a fence surrounding the house, burst through a door and began firing even as he berated Filier for taking their son.

0



0







Shooter kills 11, himself in Brazil New Year’s party was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176104-Shooter-kills-11-himself-in-Brazil-New-Years-party/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Shooter kills 11, himself in Brazil New Year’s party" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176104-Shooter-kills-11-himself-in-Brazil-New-Years-party.