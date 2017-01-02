MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho saluted the Old Trafford crowd and said they swept his side to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Grant Leadbitter’s goal after 67 minutes gave Aitor Karanka’s unfancied visitors a surprise advantage until Anthony Martial swept home on 85 minutes and Paul Pogba won it 87 seconds later with a fine header.

The late turnaround — reminiscent of the glory years of the watching Alex Ferguson on his 75th birthday — sealed United’s fifth consecutive Premier League victory and they are now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.

A delighted Mourinho believes the atmosphere inside the “Theatre of Dreams” eventually made all the difference.

“We managed to do something that is amazing, which is to bring the fans onto the pitch,” he said.

“I think we did that in the last 15 and 20 minutes. We played with 70,000 or 80,000. What was on the pitch was too much for a very good team.

“I feel for my brother (Karanka) but not just him, I feel for their players because they gave it everything. But my players deserved it because they gave it everything.”

0



0







Mourinho salutes Old Trafford faithful was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176090-Mourinho-salutes-Old-Trafford-faithful/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mourinho salutes Old Trafford faithful" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176090-Mourinho-salutes-Old-Trafford-faithful.