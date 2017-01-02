LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is unsure what kind of team he will be able to align for Monday’s (today’s) trip to Sunderland in the Premier League.

Liverpool beat title rivals Manchester City 1-0 on New Year’s Eve, taking them back to within six points of leaders Chelsea, but have less than 48 hours to prepare for their next fixture.

Captain Jordan Henderson is due to be assessed after limping off against City with a heel complaint and with such little time to prepare, Klopp does not know what his starting XI will look like.

“I’m not like this that I think about a game after the game we are involved in before the (first) game, so we start now,” he told reporters at Anfield after the win over City.

“Usually after a game you ask a lot of questions because if you get an answer you can rest a player, or this or that. I’m pretty sure I will ask not a lot of questions: how do you feel or whatever.

“I will wait for a few informations from the medical department. We don’t even have a real session. That’s the next problem with rotation. Training, but that’s pretty short. All that we can put in this session we will do. If it’s some tactical stuff, we have to do it.”

