LEICESTER, United Kingdom: Claudio Ranieri believes Leicester City can cope without record signing Islam Slimani during the Africa Cup of Nations despite the striker’s match-winning contribution against West Ham.

The £30m signing scored his sixth Leicester goal in the 1-0 victory over the Hammers but will leave to represent Algeria after Monday’s trip to Middlesbrough.

Ranieri believes his reigning champions can handle the loss of Slimani, although he admitted the former Sporting Lisbon man is becoming better all the time.

“Now Vardy comes back, I have Leonardo Ulloa, I have Shinji Okazaki and I have some good players and I am very calm and very confident with all my players,” said the Italian.

“Of course Slimani can only improve. When somebody comes from another country it is not easy and some players need six or seven months or one year to be involved in the atmosphere of English football.”

Ranieri called Slimani’s winner, a classic header, “a masterpiece”. “When the ball comes from the cross Slimani is fantastic.”

