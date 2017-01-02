Kane, Alli propel Spurs into top four

Liverpool edge Manchester City, Chelsea equal win record

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur recorded an impressive 4-1 win at Watford on Sunday that sent them above Manchester City on goal difference and into the top four of the Premier League.

An injury-weakened Watford side put up little resistance as two goals by Harry Kane and another from Dele Alli gave Spurs a 3-0 half-time lead.

Alli scored again early in the second half before manager Mauricio Pochettino took off his scorers ahead of the match against leaders Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Younes Kaboul smuggled home Watford’s injury-time reply with their only shot on target.

Chelsea are 10 points ahead of Pochettino’s men, but Spurs will remember all too well that it was at Stamford Bridge that their title hopes were finally ended last season.

If that promises to be one of the matches of the season, the New Year’s Day game at Vicarage Road was more like a light training exercise in comparison.

Watford have now lost five of their past seven matches and never looked likely to get anything from this match.

Head coach Walter Mazzarri was without nine first-team players after Camilo Zuniga was injured in the warm-up and had to be replaced by Odion Ighalo.

Tottenham, in contrast, were only without the suspended defenders Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker, but welcomed back Toby Alderweireld after his recovery from a virus.

They went straight onto the attack and Song Heung-Min tested ex-Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes with a skidding 25-yard shot.

After 10 minutes a first-time effort by Christian Eriksen hit the raised arm of Etienne Capoue, another former Spurs man, only for referee Michael Oliver to turn down the visitors’ penalty claims.

Tottenham then produced a move of quality as Alli dummied Eriksen’s square pass to give Danny Rose a shooting chance, but his right-foot effort sailed high into the stand.

Eriksen shot marginally less high, but Spurs were getting closer and in the 25th minute Alli collected a loose ball and let fly from 22 yards, the ball rebounding back from the angle of post and crossbar.

Spurs would not be denied and took the lead in the 27th minute.

Kieran Trippier’s pass from the right sent Kane through to advance towards the near post and hit the ball between Gomes and the upright.

A second followed just past the half-hour.

Again Trippier was the provider, with Kane charging between defenders Craig Cathcart and Sebastian Prodl to volley the full-back’s cross home with the outside of his right foot.

Kaboul miskicked as he tried to clear Kane’s deflected cross from the left and Alli beat Cathcart to the ball before rolling it past Gomes.

Alli got his second in the opening minute of the second half, gathering a cross from England colleague Kane and squeezing the ball past Gomes with his left foot.

It seemed Tottenham could do as they pleased, so it was a surprise when Son passed up several chances to add to the score, and Watford hardly celebrated when Kaboul forced home from a late free-kick.

On Saturday, Liverpool finished 2016 second in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City that confirmed them as the best-placed challengers to Chelsea for the title.

Georgio Wijnaldum’s early goal kept Liverpool within six points of the London side who showed tenacity to see off a resilient Stoke City side 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Wijnaldum headed in powerfully from Adam Lallana’s cross after eight minutes and Liverpool deserved their halftime lead in the first meeting in England between old Bundesliga adversaries Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea were given a stiff examination by Stoke, who twice came back to equalise.

After defender Gary Cahill headed in a corner, Dutch international Bruno Martins Indi brought them level.

Willian then scored twice in eight minutes in the second half, on either side of Peter Crouch tapping in for his first Stoke goal since May 2015.

Chelsea could not feel secure until Diego Costa, back after suspension, scored his 14th goal of the season.

That made it 13 successive victories for Antonio Conte’s side, equalling the record by any side for a single season in the top division of English football.

Sixth-placed Manchester United fell behind at home to Middlesbrough before late goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba brought about a 2-1 win.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with 11 goals in his previous 10 games, was annoyed to have a 12th ruled out in the first half for a high foot and Grant Leadbitter scored for Boro midway through the second half.

Martial, who had earlier hit the post for United, brought them level with five minutes left and a minute later Pogba earned his team their fifth successive league win.

West Bromwich Albion moved above Southampton into eighth place by coming from behind to beat them 2-1 at St Mary’s.

The home side led just before halftime when Ireland striker Shane Long scored against his old club but Albion equalised within two minutes through Matt Phillips.

Only four minutes into the second half Hal Robson-Kanu marked his first start of the season by thrashing in the winning goal.

Leicester City, who had made the worst start of any champions for more than half a century, won an entertaining game 1-0 at home to West Ham United.

Algerian Islam Slimani headed the only goal to end the London side’s run of three successive victories.

Swansea City slumped to a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth to leave them bottom of the table at the halfway stage of the season.

Benik Afobe, Ryan Fraser and Josh King were the scorers as Bournemouth moved back into the top half of the table.

Sunderland stayed in the relegation places with a heavy 4-1 defeat at Burnley, whose impressive home form continues to make up for having taken only one point all season on their travels.

0



0







Kane, Alli propel Spurs into top four was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176085-Kane-Alli-propel-Spurs-into-top-four/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kane, Alli propel Spurs into top four" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176085-Kane-Alli-propel-Spurs-into-top-four.