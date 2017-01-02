GLASGOW: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his players for remaining calm under pressure as they came from behind to defeat Rangers 2-1 in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Celtic fell behind for just the third time this season to an early Kenny Miller goal before French striker Moussa Dembele grabbed the equaliser with his fifth goal in three games against Rangers.

Scott Sinclair then scored a second half winner to fire Celtic to their 15th league victory in a row and end Rangers’ 15 month unbeaten record at Ibrox.

“I thought our quality, intensity of our game and our fitness really came through in the second half,” said Rodgers.

“We stayed very calm and once we got the goal I thought we played our way back into the game again.”

