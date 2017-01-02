Afridi to boost HBL in final against SSGC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will also be seen in action when Habib Bank Limited (HBL) face Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in the final of the National One-day Cup for Departments here at National Stadium on Monday (today).

The game starts at 9:30am.

“Yes, Afridi has confirmed his availability. He is scheduled to reach Karachi tonight and will be available for the final if his flight does not get cancelled,” HBL coach Kabir Khan told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

HBL reached the final by beating former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by six wickets in the semi-final at the same venue on Saturday.

Afridi’s inclusion will boost HBL’s winning chances. Because of the fitness issues of Test left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman, HBL had been playing one extra batsman in the side and Afridi’s induction would not only boost their spin attack but would also strengthen their batting.

“We will have to drop one batsman for accommodating Afridi. His inclusion will definitely help the side in both batting and bowling,” said Kabir, a former left-arm Test pacer.

Afridi wanted to play a couple of league games of the event but he

skipped them due to his busy schedule in his hometown Kohat and Peshawar.

Kabir was confident that his team would produce the desired result. “No doubt, the morale of the boys is very high. It is a well-gelled

young side and I am confident that the boys will deliver,” said Kabir, a former Afghanistan coach.

He said the toss would be crucial.

“So far in this event the pitch has been a little damp in the morning. If there is bright sunshine then within half an hour the track becomes dry. Otherwise the batting side may face early trouble,” Kabir said.

HBL will mainly depend on their top order batsmen, particularly skipper Ahmed Shehzad, who is in prolific form.

Shehzad blasted his career-best 166 in the semi-final against

SNGPL by hitting 17 fours and six sixes. He has scored three

centuries in the event and is the leading run-getter with 585 at a staggering average of 97.50.

HBL’s openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are also in top gear and have the ability to provide a substantial stand to the bankers who are fighting for their seventh title.

Left-arm international pacer Usman Shinwari, the leading wicket-taker of the event, Fahim Ashraf (18 wickets), all-rounders Ammad Butt and Zohaib Khan will have to bowl tightly on what is expected to be a batting paradise.

Fawad Alam-led SSGC are also in great form. They were unfortunate not to qualify for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final when they conceded first innings lead in their last league game against

WAPDA at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad. That outing ended in a draw.

But in one-dayers they overwhelmed

WAPDA by six wickets in the semi-final on Saturday.

This would be their maiden title if the Karachi-based side overcame HBL.

They have in their ranks also former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, who has been in good touch.

In-form right-handed young batsman Adil Amin (327 runs), Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s second best leading scorer Asif Zakir and international left-handed opener Awais Zia (396 runs) are also in their ranks.

Their pace duo of Ahmed Jamal and Zia-ul-Haq and young left-arm

spinners Mohammad Irfan and Zafar Gohar are their main bowling assets.

SSGC are expected to retain the team which played the semi-final. SSGC manager Asif Saeed said that he had faith in his side. “Our team is in a positive frame of mind and I hope it will deliver,”

Asif told this correspondent.

Hasan Raza and Shozab Reza will supervise the match. Mohammad Anis will serve as math referee. The winners will be given Rs1 million, while the runners-up will get Rs500,000.

