CAPE TOWN: Dhananjaya de Silva may eventually assume a top-order position, but selectors and team management are undecided on when the move should happen, head coach Graham Ford has said.

De Silva has only played six Tests, but has made 615 runs at an average of 55.90 so far. He is being considered for the No. 3 position ahead of the Newlands Test.

“I think the selectors were quite keen for him to spend quite a bit of time in his apprenticeship phase of Test cricket batting down the order with a view to him eventually becoming a top-order player,” Ford said.

“But with what we’ve got at the moment, in terms of requirements, it may mean that he has to go up the order earlier than initially planned.”

Despite his bright start, coaches and selectors are wary of loading too much responsibility on him at this nascent stage of his career.

“The pros of Dhananjaya remaining down the order definitely are that he’s performed fantastically there, and when we have got ourselves into trouble he’s got us out of trouble,” Ford said. “Also he’s the last man of the group so he’s a calm man for pressure situations.

“On the temperament side — we saw when he came in at 20 for 5 (26 for 5) against Australia he played beautifully. On a number of occasions he’s been under big pressure and he’s handled it pretty well.

“But the balance of the side at the moment, when we play the extra seamer — we are one batter less. The danger of him batting down the order now is that he may run out of partners quicker than previously. That’s something to look at. He’s certainly showed that he’s well-equipped to handle batting up the order as well. It’s nice to know that we’ve got somebody that capable who can possibly slot in higher up the order.”

