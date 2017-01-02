CAPE TOWN: Newland’s favourite son, Jacques Kallis, didn’t say goodbye to the ground when he retired abruptly at the end of 2013 but almost three years later, he was there to say hello as the South Africans conducted their first training session of 2017.

South Africa’s coach Russell Domingo asked Kallis to come in to consult at what became an extended optional net session. He spent time with every batsman, was in the team meeting then even helped to pack up at the end and Domingo’s hopes that the greatness will rub off.

“He’s probably the greatest cricketer who has ever played and he’s in Cape Town. For us not to get him down to practice is stupid. He’s keen to come and watch and see what’s happening and share his experiences with some of the younger players who have never met him before,” Domingo said.

“A lot of guys think of him and go, ‘Jeez — can’t he play tomorrow? Is he available?’ He’s a great player and it’s great to have him around the team.”

While Kallis is most definitely not considering a cricketing comeback, he has had dalliances with coaching through T20 leagues. Kallis has coached at Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinidad in the CPL and although he does not think he wants a full-time role just yet, he admitted it is something he has started to enjoy.

“It’s very rewarding. Towards the end of my career, I found I liked passing on knowledge to the guys. That’s the nice part — seeing the guys’ game develop,” he said.

One player whose game Kallis has an intricate knowledge of is Hashim Amla, who he saw debut and played alongside for almost a decade. With Amla in the midst of a slump of sorts — he has not scored a century in 11 innings and a fifty in eight - Kallis spent a significant amount of time in his net and gave him “little pointers” on how to ensure he pushes on from a start. Kallis was convinced a big score is looming for the holder of South Africa’s highest individual Test score.

