The Istanbul attack

Any hope that the new year would bring any respite from the turmoil that engulfed 2106 was extinguished soon after midnight when at least 40 people were killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul. The attack took place at Reina, a tourist hotspot where the new year was rung in. Although no one has claimed responsibility as yet, the Islamic State had recently threatened to carry out more attacks in Turkey and one of its sympathisers had recently killed the Russian ambassador. Turkey, because of its proximity to Syria, has become a focal point for the various factions in its neighbour’s civil war. Soon after the attack, Turkish President Recip Erdogan said such attackers were trying to destroy the country’s morale and create chaos – an apt description of the IS playbook.

In the days before the attack, a group supporting the IS, called Nashir Media Foundation, had called on individual attackers to turn the holiday season into one of “terror and blood”. It particularly urged targeting Turkey and disrupting its foreign alliances. As of now, officials in Turkey think the nightclub attack was carried out by an individual which would point towards a lone wolf who was indoctrinated by propaganda of this kind. The test for Turkey, and the international community as a whole, right now is how they react to such attacks. The temptation will be there to double down in their involvement in the Syrian war but they need to realise that so far their intervention in the civil war has only exacerbated conditions there. The IS would not have existed were it not for the US invasion of Iraq and the violence that unleashed in the entire region. There is now no good solution to dealing with groups like IS but there at least needs to be an acknowledgment of what led to their creation. The immediate response from Turkey and its allies will be to announce going after IS militarily but that is only treating a symptom rather than the cause. The West will need to understand that it created the space and environment for such groups to thrive and the only way to reduce its power is by backing down in the region. And Turkey will need to chart a mature path forward that minimises, not exacerbates, the fissures within Turkish society.

