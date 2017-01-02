Saving the wildlife

Deforestation in Punjab has spread like a virus and damaged the entire beauty and environment of the region. This anti-environmental activity of cutting down trees in large numbers will result in a dark future for the next generation In order to protect the earth, its natural resources should be used properly and carefully. Conservation means using the earth’s resources carefully so that future generations can continue using them. Deforestation doesn’t pose a threat for the future human generations but this activity has affected the country’s wildlife. A lot of animals are on the verge of extinction owing to the destruction of their natural habitats. The provincial government must draw up a forest conservation plan immediately to combat deforestation on a massive scale. Forest conservation doesn’t only ensure that habitats of forest animals are saved, but it also make sure that there is sufficient vegetation cover to reduce the rate of soil erosion so that the problems of natural hazards can be controlled.

The conservation plan should advocate the issues of locals by introducing alternative sources of livelihood – other than wood cutting – for their families to create a clean environment and to develop a society that is concerned about the local and global environment. It will also seek to encourage people to adopt a lifestyle that is not wasteful.

Abdul Majid Maqsood

Islamabad

