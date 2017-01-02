Print Story
Live-streaming traffic
Traffic congestion in Karachi has worsened over the years. As a result, the residents of the city tend to get stuck in traffic jams for many hours. In November, the Islamabad police began live-streaming the traffic situation at major intersections to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced.
A similar system should be introduced in Karachi. This will not only streamline the city’s traffic system, but will also save people’s time.
Noor Anjum
Karachi