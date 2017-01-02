CPEC – a game changer

The CPEC, a multi-billion dollar infrastructure investment project, is proclaimed as a distinct advantage for Pakistan’s economy and territorial participation. It will enhance the economy, upgrade the local connectivity, overcome vitality crisis, and build up individual to individual interaction in China and Pakistan. Regional availability is a standout amongst the most essential parts of the country’s foreign policy. With the support of China, Pakistan has already gained critical significance in the area as well as the whole world. Now the project will revive the ancient Silk Road. It will concrete and add a vital economic dimension to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

A few CPEC projects have been executed, but the project is still vulnerable to a few external and internal threats. In order to have a smooth transition of all the CPEC projects, the state should ensure equitable distribution of economic projects and benefits to all the country’s provinces and regions. Similarly, security against external threats should be ensured for the CPEC’s prosperity.

Khadija Shaheen

Rawalpindi

