The transport system

Rawalpindi has one of the largest local transport systems, but it is in the worst state. People encounter huge problems every day. The present system of the local transport is very slow. A distance which would normally take 30 minutes is covered in one and a half hour. This makes it difficult for employers, labourers and students to travel on a daily basis and reach their destinations on time. The city’s transport authority has not done anything to improve the system. There are no restrictions on the number of passengers a van should carry resulting in overloaded vans and buses. Unspecified fares gave way to the transport mafia to charge whatever the amount it pleases. Owing to the poor transport system, a large number of people have started using motorbikes and cars which have result in traffic congestions.

The local authorities should make improvements in the local transport system so that the daily travelling of the people becomes safer and cheaper. Bus stops need restructuring which includes the construction of waiting booths for passengers. The government especially the transport authorities should take serious notice about these problems with the help of the city’s traffic police.

Sohail Khan

Swat

