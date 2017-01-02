Barriers on roads

While the government is emphasising on the development of road infrastructure and establishment of signal free corridors, travelling from the Faizabad Flyover through the Murree Road to the Defence Chowk (near Ayub Park), Rawalpindi is nothing less than a nightmare. This stretch of road is covered with numerous speed breakers comprising of metallic bars or high profile cat eyes.

Nowhere in the world are such speed breakers installed on main roads. The high/low profile cat eyes are generally used as lane separators. Barriers, if required, are generally installed on side roads for slowing down the flow of traffic onto main roads. Also, not a single traffic sign has been installed to warn the incoming to the motorist about the speed breaker. Excessive barriers are a nuisance for drivers or passengers of cars. It is hoped that the concerned authorities will come up with a better way to regulate the traffic.

Commander (r) Fazal Kamal PN

Rawalpindi

