Neglected region

The Thar drought has claimed many lives. Outbreak of water-borne diseases and the already looming malnutrition have affected the drought-hit region. Affected children including infants have lost their lives partially due to the hard weather condition and partially due to the unavailability of basic amenities in hospitals. A lot of hospitals have been reported to have insufficient number of doctors on duty.

A large number of patients visit the region’s civil hospitals, but they are met with improper facilities. The drought is already playing havoc in Thar. The least the government can do is to ensure that the hospitals are fully equipped. The government and the concerned authorities are requested to provide facilities to the civil hospitals as soon as possible.

Majid Haider

Hyderabad

