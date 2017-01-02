Print Story
Schools reopening todayJanuary 02, 2017Print : Islamabad
Having remained closed for a week on account of the annual winter vacation, Islamabad’s government schools and colleges are reopening today.
However, the city’s privately-owned educational institutions will keep their campuses closed till Jan 6.
In fact, the winter vacation were announced from Dec 26 (Monday) to Dec 30 (Friday) but since Dec 31 and Jan 1 make the weekend, the schools are to resume classes on Jan 2 (Monday).
In Rawalpindi, too, schools will reopen today (Monday) after winter vacation that lasted from Dec 26 to Jan 1.