Islamabad

The demand for winter foods and its sale has increased in different markets of federal capital, as the mercury is coming down sharply.

The people have started enjoying the traditional local winter foods like chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, ‘doodh jalebi’, ‘gajrela’, ‘samosa’, ‘pakora’, vegetable rolls, hot coffee and other items with the advent of winter season.

Scores of temporary stalls have been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold.

The demand of fish has increased manifold and fish outlets in different areas of capital city were crowded with customers.

Men, women and children come to these outlets to beat the cold with fried fish, which is favourite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular in the winter season.

Nowadays street vendors can also be seen selling uncooked fish on handcarts bicycles and makeshift stall for Rs 300 to Rs 800per kilogramme.

The winter food stalls are doing good business due to the rising demand for the foods the owners of the these shops said.

Kashmiri tea is also high in demand these days. I prepare two drums of tea and it is sold like hot cake a vendor at Super Aabpara Market said.

