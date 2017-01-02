Islamabad

The capital city has witnessed 25 per cent decline in crime rate during 2016 as compared to 2015 along with significant success against narcotics smugglers and those keeping illegal weapons.

According to the police data 25 per cent decline in crime rate has been witnessed during 2016 as compared to 2015 and Islamabad is being described by police to be the first district in the country having a decrease in crime rate.

The data reveals that 94 murder cases were reported in various police stations of Islamabad during 2016 as compared to 115 murder cases in the corresponding period of 2015. One case of kidnapping for ransom was reported in 2016 and seven in 2015, 17 dacoity cases reported in 2016 and 31 in 2015, 280 street crime and snatching cases in 2016 and 338 in 2015, 251 burglary cases in 2016 and 300 in 2015, 177 bike theft cases in 2016 and 263 in 2015 and 249 car theft cases in 2016 and 369 cases in 2015. Meanwhile, Islamabad police busted 97 gangs of dacoits in 2016, 123 burglars gangs and arrested 67 bike and car thieves while 3,164 proclaimed offenders and 778 court absconders were held in this period.

Following National Action Plan, it has been told that Islamabad police conducted 246 search operation in 2016 while 726 persons have illegal weapons were held besides recovery of 72 Kalashnikovs 62 guns carbines 616 pistols revolvers and 14,400 rounds.

A total of 629 accused of narcotics smuggling were held and 232 kilogram hashish 36 kilogram heroin two kilogram opium and 55,014 wine bottles were recovered from them.

