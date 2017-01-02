Rawalpindi

Loadshedding of electricity and zero gas pressure have become a headache for the resident to Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), defying the prime minister’s orders, is observing long-hours of loadshedding citing different excuses.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on November 7 had directed the Ministry of Water and Power to reduce loadshedding by half across the country immediately. The prime minister directed the ministry for bringing down loadshedding to three hours from six hours in urban areas and four hours from eight hours in rural areas. The PM had also ordered the secretary Water and Power to effectively implement the decision on trial basis.

The residents of Munawar Colony, Adiala Road, Defense Road and Saleha Street are facing five hours loadshedding from 4:00am to 5:00am, from 8:00am to 9:00am, from 12:00 noon to 1:00pm, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm and from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) official spokesman Raja Asim Nazir said that nobody could violate the orders of the prime minster. “I will monitor loadshedding schedule of said areas to direct concerned SDO to observe PM orders in this regard,” he claimed. He also said that we shut down feeders when our staff remains busy in maintenance working only to avoid serious mishap.

Similarly, concerned authorities of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are also teasing public for months by not providing them natural gas. The residents of Adiala Road, Munawar Colony, Defense Road, Saleha Street, Dhok Juma,

Al-Mumtaz Colony, Sher Zaman Colony, Kalyal and several other localities are facing zero gas pressure for months.

In the light of present situation, the angry residents of affected areas including Adiala Road, Defense Road, Caltex Road, Sher Zaman Colony, Dehri, Tahli Morri, Mumtaz Colony, Dhoke Juma, Mubarak Lane, Jarahi, Munawar Colony, Askari 7, Askari 14 and several other localities have been holding protests daily against Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) and SNGPL and have blocked main Adiala Road many a time. But, nobody took action against Iesco and SNGPL.

“How public would survive without electricity and natural gas, the government should consider this issue,” said Sehrish Naveed, a working lady at Munawar Colony.

SNGPL General Manager (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Zahoor as per policy said that we are trying to provide full pressure of gas to consumers.

