Islamabad: The angry group of vice chairmen and councillors of over 40 union councils (UCs) have managed to muster support from chairmen of 10 UCs of MCI for their movement aimed at further devolution and distribution of powers.

A spokesman of vice chairmen has claimed that chairmen of 10 UCs belonging to the ruling PML-N have held secret meetings with them. However, these chairmen are reluctant to disclose their names immediately.

During secret meetings, the vice chairmen have been advised to move the concerned courts to get their rights. “These chairmen will announce their open support for use once we move courts for devolution of powers to the level of vice chairmen and councillors,” a spokesman of the dissident group said.

The chairmen of 10 UCs are also not happy the way the Islamabad mayor and deputy mayors are running affairs of MCI. They feel that all chairmen of all UCs are also not taken into confidence while taking important decisions and only few of their colleagues are enjoying trust of the mayor while others are being ignored.

0



0







Vice chairmen of 40 UCs get support for power was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176050-Vice-chairmen-of-40-UCs-get-support-for-power/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Vice chairmen of 40 UCs get support for power" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176050-Vice-chairmen-of-40-UCs-get-support-for-power.