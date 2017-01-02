New controversy over bid to extradite ex-official

Islamabad

Pakistan embassy in a Middle Eastern country planned to hire a Middle East-based law firm at higher rates for extradition of Asif Hashmi to Pakistan, apparently creating a new controversy after the FIA claimed that investigators had already made 100 percent recoveries in this case.

The embassy and the law firm had agreed upon estimated 0.4 million dirham (Rs11.4 million) that is too high compared with other law firms' fees,” claimed a diplomat familiar with the latest updates in the case.

“It’s very strange to me why our embassy was willing to pay such a huge amount for extradition of a person whose case has almost been concluded in Pakistan," he said.

Despite all efforts in the last two years, we have failed to satisfy the authorities of the Middle Eastern country for Mr Hashmi's extradition,” the diplomat revealed to Geo TV on the condition of anonymity.

“It has been transpired that Islamabad’s request [for Hashmi's extradition] does not include order of the courts; Pakistan's embassy is requested to remove the discrepancies — also provide the court order for his repatriation,” the diplomat quoted a gist of the latest letter sent by the ministry of the Middle Eastern country to Islamabad.

After receiving the letter, the Pakistani authorities decided to hire a law firm which in its latest letter to the embassy states: Mr Hashmi under the treaty can be extradited “if acts of Mr Hashmi are a crime punishable by imprisonment for a period of not less than one year under the laws — if a court in Pakistan has sentenced Mr Hashmi to imprisonment for a period of not less than six months.”

Pakistan thrice failed to fulfill these requirements despite passage of two years, FIA senior officials revealed.

Pakistan's embassy and the law firm were concealing this deal by parrying all the questions Geo TV sent to them.

An official email sent was responded by an embassy official: “Ministry of Interior is an appropriate forum to respond to all the queries including issue of law firm’s services.”

The said law firm and ministry of interior did not offer their comments on this case despite repeated attempts by the Geo TV.

Exclusive documents Geo TV obtained from Pak's embassy, the National Accountability Bureau, FIA and the Foreign Office of Pakistan revealed that all recoveries worth around Rs2 billion have been made in the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) case and the final challan was also submitted to the court.

“Final challan has been submitted to the court in this case — 100% recoveries have been made — even investigations have almost concluded,” confirmed FIA investigation officer Jamil Khan Mayo.

The NAB and FIA, however, wanted to quiz former chairman of the ETPB Asif Hashmi in a number of inquiries being initiated against him after securing his custody from the Interpol. But Interpol and a local court has already dismissed FIA’s requests pertaining to extraditing Mr Hashmi who was arrested by the local police in the Middle Eastern country but later acquitted, revealed FIA officials dealing with this case.

The NAB and FIA were probing the alleged role of many officials, including the then chairman ETPB Asif Hashmi and the then secretary Ministry of Minority Affairs Asif Hashmi in particular, in various cases related to the ETPB and lands issues in Sindh.

Mr Hashmi told Geo TV that he was innocent. “I don’t know why the FIA officials want to quiz me, as I have already satisfied the courts. That is why these courts refused to issue red warrants for me. This case has concluded now. I categorically made it clear that the entire ETPB board had approved this deal after the federal government conducted a special audit of the board affairs twice during my tenure.”

Similarly, Ghaffar Soomro, now serving as Member Sindh Election Commission of Pakistan, said he was acquitted by the lower court in this case. But FIA challenged this order into the Lahore High Court accordingly.

