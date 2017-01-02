Islamabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) would carry out academic audit of the universities operating in the public and private sectors in line with the directions given by President Mamnoon Hussain.

According to the official data, the academic audit would focus on defining quality assurance and enhancement in teaching and learning; identifying the processes and procedures used by departments for quality assurance; appraising the adequacy and effectiveness of the quality assurance processes and procedures; making appropriate recommendations for continuous improvement of the processes and procedures used for quality assurance and enhancement.

It is pertinent to mention here that a parliamentary panel has directed HEC on December 8, 2016 to conduct an academic audit of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) and the University of Karachi and submit a compliance report to the committee.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed stressed the fact that implementation of quality criteria and other higher education policies in letter and spirit is inevitable for development of university education that is compatible with international standards.

"Academic audit focuses on strategies that a department uses to assure quality education, how these are organised and how well they perform. Good strategies are not sufficient on their own and need to be complemented by an enabling environment. Resources and efficiency of their utilization are fundamental issues in provision of quality education," he said.

