Rawalpindi: The District Food Controller (DFC) along with his team raided different flourmills and open market shops in Rawalpindi to check the quality of ‘atta’ and collected samples of flour from there on Sunday.

The District Food Controller (DFC) Mehr Muhammad Siyal conducted raids at Adiala Road, Committee Chowk, Pirwdhai, Haidri Chowk, Churr, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Shamsabad and Dhoke Mangtal took ‘atta’ samples and checked the demand and supply of ‘atta’. He also checked the quality of flour and prices of 20-kilogram bags. The concerned officials of food department also imposed fines on different shopkeepers on the spot for selling ‘atta’ on skyrocketing prices.

District Food Controller (DFC) Mehr Muhammad Ijaz Siyal said that they have started crackdown against flourmills and ‘atta’ dealers for collecting ‘atta’ samples on daily basis to provide quality flour to public. “I am conducting surprise visits to the flourmills during the time of wheat grinding to learn as how much water mill owners are mixing,” he claimed.

He said that they have sent ‘atta’ samples for laboratory tests. After getting final report, we would take strict action against mill owners for supplying low quality of ‘atta’, he warned.

The District Food Collector (DFC) also examined the scale of measurements and quality of flour.

