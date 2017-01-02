People are talking about

the idiom ‘Politics makes strange bedfellows,’ which seems to be panning out in the country as indicated by recent remarks and rumours circulating on the print and social media that opposition parties are thinking of ganging up. People say political interests can bring together people who otherwise have little in common but their credibility is put to the test by these actions and not everyone is happy at the about face, as it smacks of hypocrisy and self interest.

— how the government is ignoring advice relating to the safety of workers despite the fact that some serious cases of fire breaking out and killing labourers have been reported, the most recent being that of the Gadani ship breaking yard. People say in a democratic set up which abides by the slogan ‘for the people’ the welfare of citizens, especially those working in high risk places should be of paramount concern, which is not the case with our ruling elite.

— the dry spell which is continues unabated with no rain and how it will lead to food insecurity for the country in the coming days as well as a severe shortage of water. People say there should be a concerted campaign by the government and media to educate people not to waste water as a majority of persons care two hoots about it and think the water supply is never ending, wasting it for unnecessary purposes.

— the shocking reports about adulterated milk and how it is being sold with impunity by retailers. People say imposing fines on such individual or groups does not deter them but makes them double their efforts so that they can recover the money as well as save up for any future fines that may be imposed. These persons who are playing with the health of their customers need to be punished in an a manner that teaches them a lesson.

— how people are still employing children for manual labour despite the law against this inhumane practice. People say while it is understandable that more income is needed to support a poor family, children should not be used for the purpose and authorities should not just pass laws but concentrate on educating the masses on family planning and increase the minimum wage instead of their own salaries.

— the shameful custom of ‘watta satta’ still prevalent in many parts of the country which allows teenage girls to be exchanged to settle debts and other conflicts between families and how authorities and NGO’s are powerless to stop it because it is deeply entrenched, especially in the remote areas. People say a false sense of ‘honour’ and a mindset that encourages parents to get rid of daughters on reaching puberty are to blame and can only be rid of with education.

— the fact that an MPA in KPK was fined for using a cell phone while driving and the report that when he was apprehended he did not come out with the usual egotistic remark about knowing who he was, but willingly paid the fine, which is a sign that things are getting better slowly but steadily in the province, boosting the morale of the traffic wardens and indicating that the winds of change are beginning to blow in the province. — I.H.

People are talking about — was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International on January 02, 2017.