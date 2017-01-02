LAHORE

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said the OPC emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate the expatriates. The commission is working on fast track basis and half of the received complaints have already been redressed. This has given confidence to the expats.

He said the OPC was playing a very pivotal role in redressing different issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis with regard to the Punjab government. They can, anytime, contact OPC for the solution of their complaints relating to the government agencies in the Punjab. He stated that OPC developed a state-of-the-art IT based system and through this system, complaints were referred to the departments concerned to proceed. This has been done on the special instructions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he said, adding that OPC monitored the whole process electronically to ensure that redress was done well in time.

Afzaal Bhatti said the district overseas committees were also playing an active role in settling the issues of Overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots. Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of OPC is to provide them an effective and useful platform for resolving their problems, he concluded.

LGH: The Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Porf Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab has said the motto of the hospital administration for the year 2017 is "Health is right of every citizen.”

The doctors, students and other staff of PGMI, LGH and Ameer Ud Din Medical (AMC) College must work with concentration and dedication towards for noble cause of serving the ailing humanity," said the principal in his New Year message issued here on Sunday.

He resolved to leave no stone unturned to make LGH a modern hospital equipped with modern machinery and medical facilities. He said that struggle to improve the standard of patient care would be continued. He said that LGH enjoyed a special status in Asia regarding treatment of patients with neuro complications. He said Punjab government allocated heavy amount for LGH every year.

Dr Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab said AMC had got first position in all the province which was proof of its excellent future. He hoped that students of AMC, doctors of LGH and researchers of PGMI would continue their best services for patients.

