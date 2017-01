Quran Khawani for Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal, BISE former chairman, will be held today at 10am at his residence, 57-CII Punjab Government Employees Housing Society, Lahore. Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal was the father of Dr Ahmed Naveed Iqbal, Prof Munazza Khalid Gondal, Dr Uzma Tahir Rana and father-in-law of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, senior vice-president, CPSP.

0



0







Quran Khawani was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176038-Quran-Khawani/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quran Khawani" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176038-Quran-Khawani.