Islooites thank PM for taking notice of poor civic services

Islamabad

The residents of the federal capital have thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for taking notice of poor delivery of civic services and bad condition of roads and other infrastructure in Islamabad.

"The state of affairs in Islamabad with regard to addressing public issues and up keeping of the city has been so bad that the Prime Minister has to intervene to remind to those at the helm of affairs in federal capital whether in CDA or Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI)," Nasir Iqbal, a resident of Sector G-9 told 'The News'.

The Prime Minister Office has written a letter to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to convey Premier Nawaz Sharif's serious displeasure over poor sanitation system, broken footpaths, bad shape of roads, poor maintenance of parks, absence of any significant horticulture activity, non functioning of streetlights, disposal of garbage etc.

The letter has been addressed to the CDA management but most of areas mentioned in it have been devolved from CDA to the MCI. However, in both cases, it is Sheikh Ansar Aziz who heads CDA as chairman and MCI as Islamabad mayor.

As an immediate action, the Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CAD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has suspended Member Engineering CDA Shahid Sohail and three other officials of the engineering wing but the elected representatives have been spared from any punishment. The prime minister has also sought a report and presentation from CDA on January 05 or immediate after this date regarding its plans to improve state of affairs.

"There is need to appoint right persons at right place and better management in both CDA and MCI but these requirements are lacking in these two bodies," Muhammad Mushtaq, a resident of Sector I-9 said saying the MCI itself was bent upon failing the local government system in the federal capital. Mushtaq said the MCI and CDA also needed to set priorities instead of focusing on posting, transfers and transfer of vehicles and assets from CDA to MCI. An overall survey conducted by this correspondent in fours sectors G-9, I-9, I-8 and G-7 gives an impression that the residents agree with observations of the Prime Minister in his letter and they are not happy with performance of MCI.

