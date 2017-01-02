LAHORE

Lahore police registered total 82,871 cases in 2016 as compared to 83,372 cases registered in 2015.

According to a spokesman for the police, 70 cases of dacoity-cum-murder, five of kidnapping for ransom, 369 of murder, 16 of more than one murder, 19 of car snatching, 3,028 of robberies, 748 of car lifting and 478 of bike snatching, 4,027 of bike lifting, 410 of other vehicles’ lifting and 23 cases of other vehicles’ snatching were reported in 2016.

blast victim dies: The death toll in Wahdat Colony cylinders’ blast has risen to five with the death of a 34-year-old man in Jinnah Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ramazan. He had been admitted to Jinnah Hospital where he expired. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

Man dies: A man lost his life in a road accident in the Defence A area on Sunday.

Victim Usman, son of Shahid, hailed from Phase V, Defence.

He was passing through Y Block Defence, when his speeding car went out of control and it crashed into a pole, resulting into his instant death.

Two held with kites: Mochi Gate police arrested two persons and seized 80 kites from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Zulqarnain Abbas and Haider Ali.

Body found: A body of a man was found in a water tank in Pak Block, Wahdat Colony, on Sunday. The victim was identified as Rafiullah. It was yet to be ascertained whether he had accidentally fallen into the water tank or was thrown into it. Police have removed the body to morgue.

29 POs arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 77 criminals, including 29 proclaimed offenders (POs).

PHP teams arrested 29 POs and 44 other criminals and seized 304 litres liquor, 10,111 grams charas, 14 pistol, one rifle and 142 bullets from their possession.

Similarly, PHP arrested two accused, Ghulam Ali and Liaqat Ali and recovered 1,210 grams unhygienic meat from their possession. PHP also reunited five children; Hameed Khan, Zeeshan, Umar Farooq, Ghulam Hussain and Muzamil, with their parents.

