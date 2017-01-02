Buyers still at mercy of profiteers

LAHORE

Local government system has come without any change as the people are still at the mercy of profiteers and law violators as the exorbitant overcharging, non-availability of vegetables due to wrong price fixation was recorded on the first day of new administrative system started in Punjab.

According to the officials, no new orders or reporting line to high-ups has changed while the things keep moving as usual. They admitted that the public was at the mercy of profiteers and mafia which manipulated things at wholesale level at Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable markets. They believed the situation could worsen as the newly-elected members who spent huge bucks in election would get such places where price fixation decided as they would recover their election expenses from it.

Additionally, existing mafia will also not share their pie from the money. Hence, the public will remain at losing end.

Likewise past consecutive weeks, overcharging, wrong fixation of prices recorded in the weekly makeshift markets of the city as the newly-appointed administration has not come to check these markets. Due to these issues number of vegetables was missing in the makeshift markets on prices besides overcharging on available stuff.

Pea, cauliflower, beans, bitter gourd and many other vegetables were not sold or sold more than the doubled to triple price from the officially fixed rates.

The price of potato soft skin was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs15 to 17 per kg mix was sold at Rs17 per kg. Onion price gained by Re one per kg, fixed Rs19 to 21 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg. Garlic local was declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 285 to 290 per kg, garlic China increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs285 to 290 per kg, both sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg. Ginger Chinese was unchanged at Rs107 to 110 per kg, and Thai at Rs58 to 60 per kg, while Thai was sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. The price of brinjal was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg sold at Rs20 per kg.

Cucumber was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold due to wrong price fixation. Spinach price stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini Farm was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not sold due to wrong price fixation, Zucchini long was fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Green chili local gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Carrot local was declined by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs15 per kg. Methi was unchanged at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg. Turnip was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

Pea was fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation matter. Cabbage price declined by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg, and cauliflower price was fixed at Rs41 to 52 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation issue while outside the markets sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs38 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg. The price of banana was fixed at Rs38 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen. Guava price was stable at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Peer Chinese was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, not sold there. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg, lower quality sold at Rs50 per kg.Pomegranate Kandhari at Rs155 to 160 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs160 per kg, while A-quality at Rs220 per kg. Papaya was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per piece, was sold there at Rs15 to 20 per piece. Different variety of citrus fruits was fixed at Rs38 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 120 per dozen.

