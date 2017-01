As the city geared up to welcome 2017, celebratory gunfire resulted in injuries to 20 people, including a 7-year-old and a 70-year-old, in incidents reported from across the city past midnight, on Sunday. Seven-year-old Aftab, a resident of Liaquatabad No 2, was among 20 people reported to have been injured.

0



0







Celebratory gunfire was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176026-Celebratory-gunfire/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Celebratory gunfire" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176026-Celebratory-gunfire.