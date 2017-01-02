A professor of medicine at the Dow University of Health Sciences, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, has said that mosquitoes are still the world’s biggest killer of humans and a global challenge for healthcare authorities.

Talking to PPI on Sunday, he said Chikungunya was a viral disease which was transmitted to humans by infected female mosquitoes, including Aedes Aegypti and Aedes Albopictus.

He said Chikungunya belonged to a virus family that also included dengue and Zika virus. He said clean stagnant reservoirs were the main breeding points of mosquitoes, which caused Chikungunya.

He said Chikungunya virus does not spread through person- to-person contact; however if a mosquito bites an infected person, it will transmit the virus into uninfected persons when it bites them.

Dr Ahmed said the symptoms of Chikungunya virus appeared between three days and 12 days after the patient was bitten by an infected mosquito. He added common symptoms of the virus were high grade fever, severe body pain, red rashes and joint pain.

He advised the people to avoid unnecessary medicines and take drugs with prescription of qualified doctors. He said there was no vaccine available to save people from Chikungunya virus; therefore, preventive measures should be taken to save citizens from the viral disease. Infection Control Society Pakistan President Prof Dr Rafiq Khanani, while talking to PPI, said Chikungunya virus first spread in Tanzania in 1952. He explained that Chikungunya’s meaning in the local language of Tanzania was living with joint pain.

He dispelled the misconception that the viral disease spread due to eating chicken meat, saying that Chikungunya virus cases had been rapidly increasing in West Africa, Central Africa and Southern Central America after 1970.

He said that according to scientists Chikungunya virus spreads due to poor cleanliness, radio activity, and eating uncooked or poorly cooked meat as eating uncooked meat also causes diseases and lowers immunity.

Dr Khanani explained that the Chikungunya epidemic occurred in Indian Ocean Island Reunion in 2006 and 25 percent of the population was affected due to poor immunity system.

He said a lot of people, including elderly people, women and children, fell ill due to Chikungunya in the Maharashtra state of India in 2006-7 and later the disease spread to other parts of India.

He added that in Pakistan Chikungunya virus cases were first reported in 2011 when dengue cases were at the peak in country. He said that this time the virus epidemic was seen in Malir, Saudabad and their adjoining areas. He said elderly people and persons of chronic medical onditions were the high risk groups. He said risk of death was around two in 1,000 patients.

Dr Khanani said improper management of the virus could lead a patient toward death; thus, patients should be treated effectively.

He said the elimination of mosquitos is still the biggest challenge to world health authorities; therefore, patient protection is the key to minimise deaths from the mosquito-borne diseases. He stressed the need for proper fumigation across Karachi and lifting heaps of garbage from streets to control diseases.

