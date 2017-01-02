The Sharea Faisal police gunned down a suspected robber in Block-12 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar on late Saturday night.

The police said they were patrolling the area when they saw two men riding a motorcycle robbing a family. When they saw the police, they opened fire. The police retaliated injuring one of the robbers while the other escaped.

The injured robber was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he expired.

A pistol, snatched cash, documents and other valuables were found on him.

The robber was later identified as Aziz Bashir, who was wanted by the East district police in a number of robberies and most cases against him were registered at the Aziz Bhatti police station.

He had escaped from the custody of the Aziz Bhatti police.

Forty-year-old Abdul was reported to have died after he fell down a lift shaft in Al-Karam Godown, situated in Quaidabad, on Sunday, PPI adds.

According to rescue sources, his body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

