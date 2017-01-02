SSU killed two terrorists, arrested another 15 in 2016

Special Security Unit also provided security

The Sindh police’s Special Security Unit killed two terrorists and arrested 15 including two women in eight raids this year, the police unit said in its yearly report issued on Sunday.

In these raids, two SMGs, two pistols, two grenades, explosive material and devices, and ammunition were seized.

The people they had arrested were al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent members involved in attacking the law-enforcement agencies.

Over 5,000 SSU commandos provided foolproof security to teams of vaccinators during 44 anti-polio campaigns in Karachi.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Yadgar-e-Nishan-Pakistan, over 123 SSU commandos provided security to its participants.

During the month of Ramazan, 1,355 SSU commandos provided security to citizens at many shopping centres in Karachi.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, 834 commandos participated in patrolling and performed duties at different locations to ensure law and order.

Besides, the commandos also provided security during the collection of hides on Edi-ul-Azha to avoid clashes between political and religious organisations.

In the light of the threat alert issued by intelligence agencies, SSU officers and commandos performed their duties at different educational institutions. Besides, the SSU also conducted flag marches in the city on different occasions.

The commandos provided security during processions and gatherings organised by various political parties to avoid any untoward incident.

The SSU commandos also performed duties as the IGP’s Reserve Force.

They were deployed for religious gatherings on the occasion of Muharram, Youm-e-Ali, Chehlum, and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The commandos also provided security to the general public during the local bodies elections.

They also took security measures for VVIPs visiting Karachi and foreign dignitaries as well including Prince Karim Agha Khan, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, a delegation of Turkey and the Sultan of UAE.

The SSU spread awareness about the measures to be adopted in case of emergency situations under the programme “Hostile Environment Awareness Training (H.E.A.T) at the Karachi University, the Hamdard University, the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, the Federal Urdu University, and the Jinnah University.

US Consul General Brien G Heath, the then Rangers DG Major Gen Bilal Akbar, COS 5 Corps Brigadier Ahsan Gulrez, 52 senior government officers attending the Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management, 40 under-training ASPs, and IGP A. D Khowaja visited the SSU headquarters and commended the professional policing standard maintained by the unit.

The SSU commandos successfully participated and acquired professional training courses at different training institutions of Pakistan Army and Navy including the NCTC Pabbi Kharian, the ATTC Simly Dam, Malir Cantt and Nathiagali.

Over 200 SSU officers and commandos including female commandos donated blood for patients suffering from different diseases including thalassaemia at a donation camp set up at the the headquarters.

The SSU officers and commandos also donated blood at the Civil Hospital for the victims of the bomb blast at the Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar district, Balochistan.

SSU commando Khan Saeed Afridi won two gold medals and became a world champion by defeating Indian and American players at the World Martial Arts Summit held in Thailand.

