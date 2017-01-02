JI urges Muslim countries to form separate UN

Asks Pakistan to play more active role to bring atrocities against Muslims to end

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said on Sunday that if the United Nations (UN) Security Council could not represent 1.2 billion Muslims of the world, it was time they abandoned it and formed a body of their own.

He further urged the Muslim countries to establish a common global economic market, an educational syllabus and an armed force.

Haq expressed these views while addressing an ‘Ummat-e-Rasool (SAW) March’, organised by the party’s Karachi chapter on Shahra-e-Quaideen to express solidarity with the victims of war-ravaged Syria and the persecuted ethnic Rohingyas of Myanmar.

The JI leader accused the UN of hypocrisy and maintaining dual standards. “Such so-called international institutions do not act to address the plight of innocent Muslims.

They only take action in accordance with interests of global powers,” he said.

They could raise their voice even for animal rights but could not take a concrete step to help oppressed Muslims, he added.

He said the march was an expression of solidarity with Muslims oppressed across the world, particularly in Kashmir, Myanmar and Aleppo (Syria).

According to Haq, Muslim women and children in Aleppo have been subjected to mental and physical abuse, including rape, as well as gruesome executions. He expressed deep sorrow over the alleged silence of global Muslim leaders on the issue.

Haq said the march was a signal of life within the Muslims community, urging Pakistan to play an active role against the brutalities. He claimed the JI had always played a front role over issues faced by Muslims of the world.

The JI chief appreciated Turkey’s role in highlighting the community’s woes globally.

Referring to Pakistan’s bitter ties with India, Senator Haq said that blocking the water flowing to Pakistan by India would be a declaration of war. He accused of Pakistan’s ruling elite of being weak, but added that the nation was strong.

“May 2017 should be the year of struggle for a peaceful Islamic revolution,” he said. If the JI came into power, it would ensure social justice in the society, he

said, adding that the partywas determined to transform Pakistan into a clean, green, peaceful Islamic country.

Haq said the current global scenario demanded of Pakistan to play an active role in both regional and global affairs.

The provincial chief of the party, Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui, in his address, said that it was the differences between Muslim nations that were costing Muslims their lives in Myanmar.

He also lambasted the country’s liberals for failing to highlight the issues. He vowed to get all Muslim nations together.

“Though the UN is keeping a criminal silence, we are thankful to Turkey, France and other Western countries which raised their voice for the people of Syria and Myanmar,” Siddiqui observed.

JI city chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman observed that about four million Muslims in Syria had been compelled to migrate.

“No one is caring for them, no one is talking about them. Unfortunately, Arab countries are also purposely ignoring these migrants and the attitude has put a question mark on the nation’s position.”

He warned leaders of Muslims countries of facing an overwhelming situation from within their own countries if the failed to pay heed to the aspirations of the Muslim community.

He demanded the restoration of the Islamic State of Rohingya, which allegedly fallen under the British Empire.

The march was attended by a large number of people, including seminary and college students.

The participants carried placards, banners and chanted slogans against leaders of Muslim countries as well as against the apathy of international powers.

0



0







JI urges Muslim countries to form separate UN was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176020-JI-urges-Muslim-countries-to-form-separate-UN/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "JI urges Muslim countries to form separate UN" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176020-JI-urges-Muslim-countries-to-form-separate-UN.