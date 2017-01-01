Print Story
X
-
One extremist killed, 19 held in KohluJanuary 01, 2017Print : Top Story
KOHLU: One extremist was killed and 19 others were held with arms and bikes during a search operation of the Frontier Corps (FC) here on Saturday. A spokesman of FC said the paramilitary force launched a search operation against the militants in Janat Ali locality of district Kohlu in Balochistan. An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and extremists in which one militant was killed while 19 others were held with arms and bikes.