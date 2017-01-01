ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to keep the POL prices unchanged with effect from January 1, 2017.

However, the government has decided to change the the prices of petrol and high speed diesel on fortnightly basis instead of announcing prices on monthly basis.

According to an announcement of the Finance Ministry on Saturday night, stating that in line with the prime minister’s instructions to provide the maximum relief to the common man and keeping in view that kerosene oil and LDO is used by the low income people, it has been decided to maintain the prices of kerosene and LDO at the current level for the entire month of January 2017. It has also been decided that the prices of MS RON 92 petrol and HSD will be frozen and remain unchanged at the current level till midnight 15th January 2017.

As a result of the decision for not passing on to the people the actual increase in petroleum products prices and maintaining the prices at the current level, the Ministry of Finance will bear a revenue loss of Rs4 billion approximately.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced the government’s policy regarding petroleum products prices for the month of January 2017.

He said that Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources and Ogra have recommended an increase in prices from 1st January 2017 by 0.5% in MS 92 RON Petrol, 5.2% in HSD, 16% in kerosene oil and 8% in LDO with effect from 1st January 2017 which work out to be Rs0.31 /litre in MS 92 RON Petrol, Rs3.94/litre in HSD, Rs3.48/litre in LDO and Rs6.93/litre in kerosene oil. The proposed increase in prices of kerosene, LDO and MS petrol are based on the reduced sales tax rates on these three petroleum products. In case the full sales tax at 17% is levied on these products, the increase in these products work out to be Rs14.31 per litre in kerosene Oil, Rs10.11 per litre in LDO, and Rs1.77 in MS petrol.

In order to maintain stability since April 2016, prices have been maintained despite fluctuation in international prices and the government has been absorbing the negative financial impact due to government’s decisions for not passing increases to the end consumers. Only partial increase in MS petrol and HSD of what had been recommended by Ogra was passed on to the end consumers for only the month of December 2016.

0



0







Govt keeps POL prices unchanged was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175973-Govt-keeps-POL-prices-unchanged/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt keeps POL prices unchanged" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175973-Govt-keeps-POL-prices-unchanged.