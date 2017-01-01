KARACHI: Bahria Town arranged to hold ceremonies to celebrate the New Year on Sunday night. Colourful celebrations were arranged in Bahria Towns of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

There was a colourful celebration at the Bahria Town icon in Clifton. There was a display of fireworks at Eiffel Tower, Bahria Town Lahore, while there were wonderful fireworks at the Bahria Enclave, Islamabad.

Earlier, Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz announced that a wonderful display of firework would be held in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to celebrate the New Year, whereas the next project would be in Peshawar, Multan and Quetta. He said there would be simultaneous display of fireworks in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. He said: “We shall display wonderful fireworks to celebrate the New Year. We want a corruption-free Pakistan and will work with zeal for the country.”

