KARACHI: Encouraged by the Sindh High Court’s decision, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja has decided to rejoin his position on Jan 3.

Earlier on December 19 when Khawaja was compelled to opt for forced leave due to his quarrel with a blue-eyed businessman dealing in sugarcane, he was advised by his close associates not to confront the Sindh government and opt for 15-day leave. After his forced removal, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Al Khan took a strong position on the issue.

On December 28, the Sindh High Court restrained the provincial government from sending AD Khawaja on forced leave. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, issued a stay order against the top cop’s removal during the hearing of a petition.

The court also issued notices to Khawaja and the Sindh government, directing them to file their responses by the next hearing. The hearing has been adjourned to January 12. A senior officer of Sindh Police confided to The News that A D Khawaja was going to rejoin on January 3, as his leave had expired and this time he was coming back with full moral authority.

