ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reposed confidence in the economic reforms of Pakistan, says a media report on Saturday.

The IMF in its report said that the ratio of tax to GDP increased to 2 percent due to economic reforms of the government while more than 5 percent ratio is expected in economic growth.

The report says that by abolishing tax exemption and expanding tax net, the tax income will increase. The IMF suggests Pakistan to further expedite efforts for increasing the tax income and solving money laundering, so that the effects of black money could be diminished.

On the government loan, the IMF said that although the increase happened in loan activities but it could be controlled through the reforms programme.

