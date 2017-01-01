Kamran Farooqui says Farooq Sattar and Hammad Siddiqui were present in the meeting where May 12 violence was planned

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader MPA Kamran Farooqui told a judicial magistrate on Saturday that the plan to create unrest in Karachi on May 12, 2007 was chalked out at the MQM headquarters Nine-Zero during a meeting attended by Dr Farooq Sattar and Hammad Siddiqui among others.

Farooqui, who was recording his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, said it was decided at that meeting to randomly kill citizens in Karachi.

