ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday took exception to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations that the government had planted its men in the commission to rig the 2018 general election.

A statement issued by the commission’s media wing clarified that it was a prestigious national institution sincerely serving the nation.

“The Election Commission strives to conduct free, fair and transparent elections and expects the citizens of Pakistan to assist it in this national responsibility,” the statement maintained.

The electoral body said such highly irresponsible statements of Imran or any other leader were undermining the integrity of the Election Commission.

“Needless to say, the Election Commission will continue to perform its functions undeterred by deliberate vilification campaign,” it said in response to a series of recent statements by the PTI chairman, who has also questioned why the government was being allowed delaying tactics with regard to the disqualification references against him and Tareen.

However, his remarks during a news conference in Karachi apparently unsettled the electoral body.

