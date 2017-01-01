New bench sans CJ to hear Panama case

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to head five-member larger bench; hearing to begin from Jan 4; Justice Ejaz Afzal and Justice Gulzar Ahmed replace ex-CJ Anwar Zaheer Jamali and Justice Ameer Hani Muslim in the new bench; Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ejazul Ahsan to continue as members of the bench

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday constituted a new five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, to take up the PanamaLeaks case from January 4.

The court will resume hearing the petitions, seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for ‘lying’ on the floor of parliament. The new bench comprises Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ejazul Ahsan, who were part of the earlier proceedings in the Panamagate, will continue with the bench.

However, Justice Ameer Hani Muslim, who was part of the earlier proceedings, was excluded from the bench. Earlier, on December 9, a five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, adjourned hearing into the matter until the first week of January 2017 after the PTI objected to the formation of a commission, proposed by the bench, and stressed that the said bench should decide the matter in the interest of justice.

Former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali observed that as he was going to retire on December 30, 2016, he would not be a part of the bench. Hence the case was adjourned to the first week of January with the ruling that a new bench be constituted to decide the matter.

During the previous hearing, the court had asked the learned counsel for all the parties about their views for the constitution of a commission to hold an inquiry into the allegations against Nawaz Sharif.

In response, some of the learned counsel favoured the constitution of a commission, while some other petitioners expressed their unwillingness, as according to them disposal of these proceedings was possible on the basis of material brought on record by them, without holding any further inquiry and probe into the matter.

It would be now up to the new bench as to how it would proceed further in the instant matter, as in the earlier proceedings both the petitioner’s counsel and respondents had completed their arguments and submitted their replies as well as required documents in pursuance of the court’s direction.

“Probably, fresh arguments are to be given whenever a new bench is constituted in a matter; let’s see what directives the court issues," said SalmanAslam Butt, the counsel for the prime minister.

He said their stance will be the same they had submitted to the court in the earlier proceedings. “If the counsel for the petitioners raise any new thing in the matter in hand, then we will answer it accordingly,” Salman Aslam Butt told The News. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar replaced Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali who retired on December 30 after serving as Chief Justice for 15 months since his appointment in September 2015.

