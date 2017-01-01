Islamabad: Here comes good news for the ‘headless’ federal government schools functioning under the Federal Directorate of Education in Islamabad Capital Territory.

After checking the candidates’ competence through special test, the Federal Public Service Commission has recommended 16 of them for filling the vacancies of vice-principals and headmasters (BPS-18) at the FG schools in ICT on the basis of merit and provincial quota. Among them are Muhammad Azam (merit), Muhammad Naveed (Punjab), Shakeel Abbas (Punjab), Tariq Ali (rural Sindh), Shafiqur Rehman (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Muhammad Ziaul Haq (Punjab), Muhammad Afzal (KP), Saeed Anwar (Punjab), Navid Qaisar (Punjab), Danish Latif (rural Sindh), Muhammad Naeem Hijazi (Punjab), Sarfraz Ahmad (urban Sindh), Muhammad Asif Javed (Punjab), Muhammad Ayub Babar (Balochistan), Saqib Zulfiqar (Punjab), and Asfandyar Nanas (Balochistan). Currently, many of the FG schools don’t have permanent heads and deputies.

The FPSC also recommended the appointment of three BPS-17 lecturers to FG government colleges for women in ICT. Saira Tariq (English), Mahrukh (English) and Abida Najab (Computer Science) are among them.

